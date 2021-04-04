Sequoia National Park; the north rim of the Grand Canyon; Crater Lake, Oregon; Rose Parade, Pasadena, California; New Iberia, Louisiana. These are just some of the interesting and exotic destinations Paul and Karen Depperschmidt have visited. The couple was in town recently as part of what they call the Black Pearl Adventures, basically their retirement travel plan.
Starting in 2018, with Paul’s retirement from the tech industry, the coupled decided, as their website, blackpearladventures.com says, “to downsize, purge, get a Motor Coach and see North America. In itself that is not unique. So, we complicated things a bit by including Paul's passion, aviation.”
The Depperschmidts travel in style in an RV (“It’s nicer than any house I’ve ever owned, Karen says. “It has heated floors.”) which tows a large trailer containing a 2018 Kitfox Series 7 airplane, inflatable boats, electric bikes and their Jeep. The whole ‘parade’ is 75 feet long, and a challenge to maneuver. Karen lets Paul drive when everything is hooked up and installed. “I can do it, but it makes me nervous,” she said.
Karen and Paul have a traveling companion, their sweet Papllion, Hattie. “She’s a trouper, she’ll hike, and she never meets a stranger,” said Karen.
The custom trailer is a marvel in itself, when fully packed. The Kitfox, whose wings fold in for easier trailer transport, is hoisted into the air, with the Jeep parked underneath it. “The tail of the airplane does not have but a couple of inches between it and the top of the trailer, so I have worked to try to stabilize it as much as possible. Some of these roads are iffy, so I keep camera coverage on the trailer interior to check on it.”
They downsized from a 4000 square foot home outside of Austin, Texas to a 400 square foot RV. “I thought it would be harder than it actually was,” said Karen. “We manage, we’re self-contained, and we have everything we need. We’re having fun!”
The Depperschmidts usually plan their travels about two months out. “Usually, there are people who plan out two years or so,” said Paul. “This way, we can be as flexible as we can, take advantage of last-minute cancellations from the two-year planners, and pretty much go where we want to.”
The COVID pandemic affected them, but they seemed to roll with it. “When COVID hit, and everything hut down, we were stuck in Sedona, Arizona. Not the worst place to get stuck, we got to see much more of the countryside staying longer.”
Their customary stay is five days in one place. “We’ve done the big cities, but they are not the most interesting places. We like to find out-of-the-way places, small towns, interesting people,” said Paul. That’s how New Iberia got on their list of must-see travels. The Acadiana Regional Airport was a plus, as well. “In big airports, we’re ‘in the way’. Here, we fit the traffic pattern,” he added.
Paul and Karen were planning trips to Jefferson Island, Avery Island and downtown New Iberia during their stay. “It’s really beautiful here, so different than out West, where we’ve just come from,” said Karen. No mountains here, for sure. They were enjoying local cuisine, and were asking everyone they met for good local places to eat.
Acadiana Regional Airport Executive Director Maurice “Moe” Songy visited with the couple while they were at the airport unloading the Kitfox. He related the story of the Lake Peigneur collapse to them, and endorsed their decision to see Jefferson Island.
After New Iberia, the Depperschmidts are making their way East and South, to celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary at Key West, then up the East Coast, with a detour into Oshkosh for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture to show off the rig and the Kitfox.
They keep a travel blog of all he places they visit, complete with some breathtaking photography and videos from the airplane. Paul has a drone, which he attaches to the airplane to capture stunning images while flying. Check them out, at blackpearladventures.com.
Happy trails, Depperschmidts. Hope you enjoyed New Iberia as much as we enjoyed meeting you.