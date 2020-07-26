Iberia Medical Center
Brinkley Elizabeth Hulin, daughter of Brooke E. Lustman and David Paul Hulin, born July 16, 2020; weight 9 pounds 12 ounces.
Kalani Blossom Poirrier, daughter of Scarlet Lynn Poirrier, born July 16, 2020; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Jorey Jamal Polk, son of Macquelyn C. Antoine and Joshua Paul Polk, born July 19, 2020; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Tidas Kilil Trim Jr, son of Dajah LaFaye Jones and Tidas Kilil Trim, Sr., born July 22, 2020; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Tayson Anthony Dupre, son of Melissa and Treaven Paul Dupre, born July 23, 2020; weight 8 pounds 6 ounces.