Iberia Medical Center
Sky’A La’Nell Jackson, daughter of Josephine Collins and Dar’rell Kenvon Jackson, born July 2, 2020; weight 7 pounds.
Kate Collins Delahoussaye, daughter of Denia Regina Gonzalez and Jordan M. Delahoussaye, born July 3, 2020; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Tre’nasia Roy’ale Reed, daughter of Franchester Iesha Reed, born July 3, 2020; weight 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Jamaka Rogell Gabriel Jr, son of Katrina Reneé Richard and Jamaka Rogell Gabriel, born July 6, 2020; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Damien Damon Edmond, son of Felicia Marie Hamilton and Harland Miquel Edmond, born July 6, 2020; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
The Natural Birth House
Arthur Joseph Sigur, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Sigur, born July 4, 2020; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces. Mrs. Sigur is the former Karleigh Crochet.