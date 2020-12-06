Azzam Jusa Saleh Salem, son of Mr. and Mrs. Musa Saleh Salem, born November 23, 2020; weight 6 pounds 13 ounces. Mrs. Salem is the former Adalah Kassim Ahmed.
Luna Rei Boudreaux, daughter of Leisa Marie Easter and Brad A. Boudreaux, Jr., born November 25, 2020; weight 5 pounds 13 ounces.
Zylah Zymon Mathews, daughter of Amoriel Amon Gray and Trayvonne A. Mathews, born November 25, 2020; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.
Cayden Hasani James Howard, son of Ja’Laira V. Babineaux and Chris’Travon J. Howard, born November 26, 2020; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.