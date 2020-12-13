Iberia Medical Center
Macy Raye Sanders, daughter of Victoria E. Leblanc and Joseph C. Sanders, born Dec. 1, 2020; weight 8 pounds 14 ounces.
Da’Monie Da’Quan Archangel, son of Destiny C. Darby and Edward J. Archangel Sr., born Dec. 3, 2020; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Max Minh Nguyen, son of Loan Thi My Huynh and Hau Minh Nguyen, born Dec. 5, 2020; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Everly Mae LeBlanc, daughter of Brooke K. Latiolais and Ty Matthew LeBlanc, born Dec. 7, 2020; weight 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Alaya Renee Ronsonet, daughter of Simone Rae Nunez and Seth Anthony Ronsonet, born Dec. 7, 2020; weight 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Jordyn Elizabeth Saucier, daughter of Hailey Elizabeth Saucier, born Dec. 7, 2020; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Moriah Jane Red, daughter of Nicole Mariah Jackson and Quinn Jordan Red, born Dec. 9, 2020; weight 1 pounds 6 ounces.