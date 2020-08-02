Iberia Medical Center
Taiden Kris Blanchard, son of Taylor Chantal Lancon and Joshua M. Blanchard Jr., born July 25, 2020; weight 4 pounds 3 ounces.
Annalisia Jean York, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Garell Wayne York, Jr., born July 27, 2020; weight 9 pounds 1 ounce. Mrs. York is the former Jeanmarie Primeaux.
Aaliyah Lanaye Davis, Aiyana Ish’Nae Polk and Ryan Anthony Davis, born July 28, 2020; weight 5 pounds 14 ounces.
Poppy Marie Jordan, Mr. and Mrs. Marguerite and Paul Michael Jordan, born July 30, 2020; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.