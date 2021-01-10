Iberia Medical Center
Ava Reign Fontnett, daughter of Ariel De’Nae Fontnett and Erick J. Haisley Sr., born Dec. 13, 2020; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Luxurie Sky Hill, daughter Kara Nicole Hill, born Dec. 20, 2020; weight 4 pounds 15 ounces.
Demarcus Demone Grant Jr., son of Demarcus D. Grant Sr., born Dec. 21, 2020; weight 5 pounds 13 ounces.
Tai’Dyn Leroy Parker, son of Carliss Marie Parker, born Dec. 23, 2020; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Elijah Joseph Suire, son of Krislyn Noel Broussard and Damon Raé Suire, born Dec. 23, 2020; weight 8 pounds 7 ounces.
Ca’Mia MaLae St. Julien, daughter of Mahalia Patricia Westley and Camille J. St. Julien Sr., born Dec. 28, 2020; weight 4 pounds 15 ounces.
Ja’Kayden Lee Charles, son of Angel Abbie Romero and Joseph Lee Charles, born Dec. 28, 2020; 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Caizon Joseph Sam, Jillian E. Babineaux and Caelan Joseph Sam, born Dec. 29, 2020; 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Nico Izaac Cleary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jaden Blaze Cleary, born Dec. 29, 2020; weight 7 pounds 14 ounces. Mrs. Cleary is the former Alexia D. Boudreaux.
Cooper Cole Comeaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Jude Comeaux, born Dec. 30, 2020; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces. Mrs. Comeaux is the former Nikita Morvant.