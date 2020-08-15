Our Lady of Lourdes
Gunner Matthew Pete, son of Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Pete, born Aug. 6, 2020
Adelyn Rose Guillotte, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Guillotte, born Aug. 2, 2020
Isabella Ann Faith Kapp, daughter of Kayla Toucheck and Christopher Kapp, born July 29, 2020
Cullen Ellax Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Jones, born July 26, 2020
Caven Jance Hebert, son of Vallory Boutte and Corey Hebert, born July 25, 2020
Jorden Ja'cen Dauntain, son of Ashley Perro and Earl Dauntain Jr., born July 25, 2020
K’Adrien Marcel Francis, son of Kimeisha Chevalier and Adrian Francis, born July 22, 2020
Dante William Vilcan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Vilcan, born July 20, 2020
Cash Jholei Richard, daughter of Angel Aubry and Croshauin Richard, born July 16, 2020
Kennedy Jo Liarmore and Westin Riggs Liarmore, twins of Mr and Mrs. Dale Liarmore, IV, born July 16, 2020
Sebastian Alejandro Barrios, son of Mr and Mrs. Alejandro Barrios Jr., born July 15, 2020
Cali Elizabeth Martin, daughter of Shaniya Levine and Derek Martin, born July 14, 2020
Amelia Kim Siegel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blair Siegel, born July 11, 2020
Lance Michael Vallot, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewald Vallot, born July 3, 2020
Aris Paul Bourque, son of Savanna Clement and Brennon Bourque, born July 8, 2020
Lincoln Cong-Ba Vu, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luan Vu, born July 6, 2020
Zayleigh Paiten Jacob, daughter of Candace Teno and Eien Jacob, born June 28, 2020
Malachi O'Neal Jacquet, son of Isabella Smith and Tramaine Jacquet, born June 23, 2020
Archer Makai Trahan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Trahan, born July 1, 2020
Ace Anthony Breaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Heath Breaux, born June 30, 2020
Rylee Alise Martin, daughter of Kayla Nunez and Raymond Marin Jr., born June 29, 2020
Juliana Simone Jacob, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Jacob, born June 29, 2020
Iberia Medical Center
Ka'Ori Xander Paul Franklin, son of Jazz Alexandra Franklin, born Aug. 10, 2020; weight 6 pounds, 11 ounces
Jaxson George Murray, son of Chelsea Marie Comeaux and Cornelius George Murray, born Aug. 10, 2020; weight 7 pounds, nine ounces
Hayes Joseph LeBlanc, son of Christena Brianna Hill and Tyler Joseph LeBlanc, born Aug. 11, 2020; weight 8 pounds, 11 ounces
Jiovanni Camond George, son of Latangelia N. George, born Aug. 12, 2020; weight 6 pounds, 14 ounces
Oteder Charles Foster III, son of Quanisha Katrina Honore and Oteder Charles Foster Jr., born Aug. 12, 2020; weight 6 pounds, one ounce