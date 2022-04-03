Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, and Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER
Jaziah Masheba Cottrell, daughter of Eri’Yonnah L. Levine and Josiah Devonte Cottrell, born March 11, 2022; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Braddix Niko Turner, son of Ashley Nicole Collins and Therin Joseph Turner, born March 14, 2022; weight 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Patrick Howard Crawford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Howard Crawford, born March 17, 2022; weight 8 pounds 13 ounces. Mrs. Crawford is the former Amanda Loucke.
Piper Rose Guilbeau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelby Tyler Guilbeau, born March 17, 2022; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Guilbeau is the former Jennifer Lemaire.
Jayvion Anthony Sophus, son of Mr. and Mrs. Javoris A. Sophus Sr., born March 17, 2022; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces. Mrs. Sophus is the former Paula Cole.
Liam Matthew Savage, son of Mr. and Mrs. Trey John Savage, born March 18, 2022; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Savage is the former Sabrina Lee.
Zayden James Romero, son of Brittany Lynn Theriot and Shannon Paul Romero, born March 19, 2022; weight 2 pounds 3 ounces.
Dream Imani Ozenne, daughter of Da’Lijahnae D. Ozenne, born March 21, 2022; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Ace Henry Dangerfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jaron Jamar Dangerfield, born March 22, 2022; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Dangerfield is the former Chystal Pottain.