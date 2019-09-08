Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s
Iylan A’loni Archon, daughter of Chelsea Horton and Ja’marius Archon, born August 2, 2019.
Rylann Belle Harrison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Harrison, born August 12, 2019. Mrs. Harrison is the former Julia Parker.
Hana Ava Oppenheimer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Oppenheimer Jr., born August 12, 2019. Mrs. Oppenheimer is the former Alicia Morton.
Grayson Cole Bourque, son of Cricket Bourque, born August 14, 2019.
Mazi Grace Landry, daughter of Myra Johnson and Daniel Landry, born August 14, 2019.
Austin William and Andrew John Jacobs, twin sons of Mrs. Amy and April Jacobs, born August 17, 2019. Mrs. Amy Jacobs is the former Amy Detwiler.
Kacen Joseph McGruder, son of Ronisha Walker and Devan McGruder, born August 18, 2019.
Kinsley Claire Pham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thai Pham, born August 18, 2019. Mrs. Pham is the former Brooke LeBlanc.
Ayce Joseph Henry, son of Bronson Wagner and Alvey Henry IV, born August 18, 2019.
Khalil Tramon Bessard, son of Jasmine Derbigney and Keldrick Broussard, born August 19, 2019.
Lillian Pearl and Gracie Lynne Melancon, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Melancon, born August 19, 2019. Mrs. Melancon is the former Danielle LeBlanc.
Ka’shannon Ksean Green Jr., son of Destiny Estelle and Ka’shannon Green, born August 19, 2019.
Devyn Antoinette Marie Jackson, daughter of TheEra Etienne and Devon Jackson, born August 20, 2019.
Kora Ann Varner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Varner, born August 20, 2019. Mrs. Varner is the former Nicole Prados.
Lucas Toups Rodrigue, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stetson Rodrigue, born August 23, 2019. Mrs. Rodrigue is the former Natalie Musso.
Noah Jace Hurst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jaquincy Hurst, born August 24, 2019. Mrs. Hurst is the former Lakeidra Johnson.
Olivia Kate Domingue, daughter of Katelyn Landry and Kyle Domingue, born August 26, 2019.
Aston James Neuville, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cale Neuville, born August 27, 2019. Mrs. Neuville is the former Breigh Doumit.
Jace Judah Armstead, son of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Armstead, born August 27, 2019. Mrs. Armstead is the former Lacey Henderson.
Rallen O’dellreous Abraham Jr., son of Dianna Davis and Rallen Abraham, born August 28, 2019.
Abel Patrick Payton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Payton, born August 28, 2019. Mrs. Payton is the former Aprill Curry.
Scott Wayne Bower, son of Rebecca Fremin and Wayne Bower, born August 28, 2019.
Aiden Christopher Trimble, son of Kelli Lopez and Jared Trimble, born August 29, 2019.