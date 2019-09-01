Iberia Medical Center
Legend Jewel Celestine, son of Tiffany Elaine Breaux and Rodney D. Celestine, born August 13, 2019; weight 4 pounds 13 ounces.
Beau Mathew Trosclair, son of Lacy Nichole LaGrange and Nicholas Lee Trosclair, born August 13, 2019; weight 9 pounds 10 ounces.
Jase Anthony Jeanminette, son of Natalie Rase Garza and Steve M. Jeanminette Jr., born August 14, 2019; weight 10 pounds 5 ounces.
Laila Lea-Symone Williams, daughter of Kadeja Shanae Jones and Reco Hank Williams, born August 16, 2019; weight 6 pounds 3 ounces.
Ari’onna La’rae Hawkins, Christina Marie Hawkins, born August 16, 2019; weight August 16, 2019; weight 5 pounds 13 ounces.
Atreus Jaxon Joubert, son of Lauren R. Toutcheque and Antoine Francois Joubert, born Aug 19, 2019; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Londyn Grace Koenig, daughter of Kaitly Renee Gary and Benjamin Reid Koenig, born August 19, 2019; weight 8 pounds.
Malli Katherine Pratt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Colton Anthony Pratt, born August 20, 2019; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces. Mrs. Pratt is the former Madison Daigle.
Jrew Emma-June Francis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Berwick Francis Jr., born August 21, 2019; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Francis is the formero Sakathar Theodile.
Paxton Ah’mir Hurst, son of Alyncia La’nae Lindon and Javonte Joseph Hurst, born August 22, 2019; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Harmony Noelle Wilson, daughter of Giovanna E. Sassone and Rashad Ja’vante Wilson, born August 22, 2019; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.