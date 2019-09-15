Iberia Medical Center
Javen Matthew Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfre Justin Jones Jr., born August 28, 2019; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Jones is the former Danielle Boudreaux.
Christian Ahmad Savoy, son of Shaneaqua S. Boyance and Travon Donte Savoy Sr., born August 28, 2019; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Jay’vion Jahir Dauntain, son of Ashley Leanna Perro and Earl Miller Dauntain Jr., born August 28, 2019; weight 7 pounds.
Joseph Roger Boneski III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Roger Boneski II, born August 28, 2019; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Boneski is the former Jinky Soligan.
Jolie Grace Derouen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Beau James Derouen, born August 28, 2019; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces. Mrs. Derouen is the former Jaide Sumrall.
Harpar Anne Romero, daughter of Alayni Elayne Reed and Keith Derek Romero, born Aug 31, 2019; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Ejai Amir Howard, son of Kirsten Sharay Lewis and Ernest A. Howard Jr., born September 2, 2019; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Koen Lamar Hawkins, son of Tyeesha Nicole Hawkins, born September 3, 2019; weight 8 pounds 8 ounces.
Issac Paul Gerace, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Michael Gerace, born September 3, 2019; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Gerace is the former Dalina Dugas.
Daiden Da’vor Borel, son of Jalana Shontoll Borel, born September 4, 2019; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Amelie Grace Landry, daughter of Maria Dianna Comeaux and Dustin Paul Landry, born September 5, 2019; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces.