Iberia Medical Center
Brantley Michael Bounyaseng, son of Irine Bounyaseng and Noah Timothy Keonolom, born September 5, 2019; weight 4 pounds 15 ounces.
Jamareé Jonté Isaiah Fergerson Jr., son of Da’Kierra Lynell Gunner and Jamreé J. I. Fergerson, born September 5, 2019; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Zyriah Monae Coleman, daughter of Ashalyn Ganier Coleman, born September 5, 2019; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Deondre Joseph Mallery, son of Deshanna Marie Mallery, born September 6, 2019; weight 4 pounds 9 ounces.
Radsheed Deshaun Allen Jr., son of Niesha Clarkston Gage and Radsheed Deshaun Allen, born September 9, 2019; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Dorothy Marie LeBlanc, daughter of Laura and Caleb Paul LeBlanc, born September 9, 2019; weight 7 pounds.
Evelyn Anne Gianfala, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thad Sebastian Gianfala, born September 11, 2019; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Gianfala is the former Alynce Borne.
Azalea Reign Lamperez, daughter of Megan Renee Busby and Tommy James Lamperez, born September 11, 2019; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Arabella Saige Borel, daughter of Leeann Lucio and Gage Michael Borel, born September 12, 2019; weight 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Malachi Malik LeDee, son of Valerie Lauren Lightfoot and Clarence John LeDee, born September 12, 2019; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s
Sawyer Anthony Mouton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brodie Mouton, born August 30, 2019. Mrs. Mouton is the former Adrin Trahan.
Jaxson Keanu Hudson, son of Leticia DeCunto and Christopher Hudson, born August 30, 2019.
Theodore Christopher Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Smith, born September 2, 2019. Mrs. Smith is the former Brianna Thompson.
Stryder Andrew Deshotels, son of Brianna Sanders and Ryan Deshotels, born September 2, 2019.
Daelyn Damir Benjamin, son of Jasmin Polidore and Daqwan Benjamin Sr., born September 3, 2019.
Camille Genevieve Guidry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Guidry, born September 3, 2019. Mrs. Guidry is the former Jilleiann Poole.
Xander William Dupuis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cody Dupuis, born September 3, 2019. Mrs. Dupuis is the former Tiffanie Rogers.
Thahab Muawya Almakhadmih, daughter of Nadia Malahmeh and Muawya Almakhadmih, born September 5, 2019.
Karson Cole Polk, son of Taylore Polk, born September 8, 2019.
Aurora Ruth Louviere, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Louviere, born September 9, 2019. Mrs. Louviere is the former Tabitha Knight.
Austin James Bordelon, son of Heather Randazzo and John Bordelon, born September 10, 2019.
Trahan Jemal Joseph Johnson, son of Kiante Kaiser and Trahan Johnson, born September 11, 2019.
Blayke Raelynn McDaniel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brock McDaniel, born September 11, 2019. Mrs. McDaniel is the former Brittany Lopez.