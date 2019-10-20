Iberia Medical Center
Sa’Niyah Naycole Charles, daughter of Wykemia Annisa Johnson and Shaquille R. Charles, born September 16, 2019; weight 5 pounds 9 ounces.
Christopher Ray Holmes Jr., son of Ronika La’Rae Charles and Christopher Holmes, born September 19, 2019; weight 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Harper Grace Champagne, daughter of Sarah Cannon Strickland and Shannon Champagne, born September 20, 2019; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Mi’Laysia Raé Payton, daughter of Shamberly Caesar and Michael Ray Payton, born September 21, 2019; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Terrell Ladre Collins, son of Briana Shalay Collins, born September 26, 2019; weight 5 pounds 13 ounces.
Roger’naye Marshay Campbell, daughter of Shakarl Davion Molett and Roger Ray Campbell Jr., born September 27, 2019; weight 5 pounds 9 ounces.
Mason Le’andre Martin, son of Valire Michelle Dejean and Michael Lee Martin Jr., born October 9, 2019.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital
Jasiah Kase Small, son of Jasmine Stanton and Aric Small, born September 11, 2019.
Princeton Wilfred Micah Zeaunc, son of Eugenia Zeaunc, born September 12, 2019.
Darnell Thomas Jr., son of Anitra Franklin and Darnell Thomas, born September 13, 2019.
Asiya Malay Vallaire, daughter of Armantasia Jones and Floyd Vallaire Jr., born September 16, 2019.
Baiker Reign Mayon, daughter of Trislyn Mayon and Tyler Broussard, born September 16, 2019.
Braxton Paul Galentine, son of Victoria Derouen and Brayton Galentine, born September 16, 2019.
Jackson Joseph Gros, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Gros, born September 18, 2019. Mrs. Gros is the former Janie Chauvin.
Sully Grace Duckworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kade Duckworth, born September 19, 2019. Mrs. Duckworth is the former Haley Falgout.
Elliette Madilyn Dupuy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Dupuy II, born September 19, 2019. Mrs. Sarah Simpson.
Ares Marcellis Roman, son of Sheena Perry and Edward Roman Jr., born September 20, 2019.
Ta’lyn Ahmiry Green, daughter of Aareon Smith and Tyric Green, born September 21, 2019.
Dakota Jude Norwood, son of Cheyanne Girard and Donny Norwood, born September 25, 2019.
Mayci Ann LaPorte, daughter of Trisha Hudson and Logan LaPorte, born September 25, 2019.
Milani Savanna Lewis, daughter of Kaitlynn Lewis, born September 25, 2019.
Addisyn Grace Neveaux, daughter of Amanda Lindsey and Christian Neveaux, born September 26, 2019.
Bryrick O’Neal Broussard Jr., son of Mariah Joseph and Bryrick Broussard, born September 26, 2019.
Adina Marie Boudreaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Boudreaux Sr., born October 2, 2019; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces. Mrs. Boudreaux is the former Latasha Broussard.
Lafayette General Medical Center
Marshall Wayne White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas White, born September 23, 2019; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces. Mrs. White is the former Kathryn Crochet.