Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s
Dustin Joseph Guidry Jr., son of Krystyna Bryan and Dustin Guidry, born September 30, 2019.
Kourtland Ahmad Jones, son of Keyossa Thomas and Kendrick Jones, born October 1, 2019.
Don’Trevian Deshawn Gray, son of Ra’Quana Gilliam and Dee’Antre Gray, born October 1, 2019.
Madeline Elizabeth Cenac, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cenac, born October 2, 2019. Mrs. Cenac is the former Lacie Robichaux.
Talia Rose Savoie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trent Savoie, born October 2, 2019. Mrs. Savoie is the former Doris Wiltz.
Blakelyn Sophie Bila, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Bila, born October 3, 2019. Mrs. Bila is the former April Hernandez.
Kolin Ray-Paul Boutte, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Boutte, born October 4, 2019. Mrs. Boutte is the former Danielle Touchet.
Olivia Marie Arnaud, daughter of Gipsy Dressel and Corey Arnaud, born October 5, 2019.
Hudson Reese Derouen, son of Baileigh Landry and Chad Derouen, Jr., born October 7, 2019.
Kaia Rose Mitchell, daughter of Cynthia Carter and Travis Mitchell, born October 8, 2019.
Rhett Joseph Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Moore, born October 9, 2019. Mrs. Moore is the former Lacie Geoffroy.
Mar’Kaela Monae Drexler, daughter of Destiney Drexler, born October 12, 2019.
Khouree Nicole Boutte Etienne, daughter of Demetra Etienne and Kevin Boutte, born October 15, 2019.