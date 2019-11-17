Iberia Medical Center
Kasen Michael Davis, son of Mary Beth Bourque and Grant Hill Davis Sr., born November 8, 2019; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Her’moni Ja’wae Kinchen, daughter of Briana Lynette Lewis and Heroin J. Kinchen Sr., born November 8, 2019; weight 5 pounds 2 ounces.
A’mir Eli Khounthy, son of Christina Khounthy, born November 8, 2019; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce.
Sakai Kyngston Noel Robertson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sean A. R. Robertson, born November 10, 2019; weight 6 pounds 1 ounce. Mrs. Robertson is the former Monique Berard.
Leland James Theriot and Isaac Michael Theriot, twins of Kerri Lynn Theriot, born November 11, 2019; weight 6 pounds each.
Hudson Paul Romero, son of Paige Marie LeBlanc and Cory James Romero, born November 12, 2019; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Joseph Ezekiel Lavontae Granger, son of Kiara Janee Granger, born November 14, 2019; weight 5 pounds 15 ounces.