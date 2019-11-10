Iberia Medical Center
Aston Blaze Grogan, son of Kara Nicole Hill and Anthony Daniel Grogan, born November 3, 2019; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Aurora Rose Anderson, daughter of Natalie Kate Palmer and Gage John Anderson, born November 4, 2019; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Deonzae Charles Jr., son of Demirus L. Conley and Deonzae Lee Charles, born November 4, 2019; weight 5 pounds 1 ounce.
Wynter Rose Monroe, daughter of Chyna Ty’lisse George and Jared D. Monroe Sr., born November 4, 2019; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s
Aubreé Shante’l Lewis, daughter of April Lewis and Quinn Lewis Sr., born October 17, 2019.
Lyric Sage Broussard, daughter of Tawanna Broussard, born October 17, 2019.
Everly Rose Peek, daughter of Destiny LeBlanc and Steven Peek Jr., born October 18, 2019.
Regjanae Keeshay Hatcherson and Reggie Renauld Hatcherson, twins of Lakeisha Austin and Reginald Hatcherson, born October 20, 2019.
Lucian Brady Schaubert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jed Schaubert, born October 20, 2019. Mrs. Schaubert is the former Jenna Gachassin.
Collins Marie Delcambre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blaze Delcambre, born October 23, 2019. Mrs. Delcambre is the former Brittany Granger.
Kyndall Anne Sharma, daughter of Ana Wilkinson and Charles Sharma, born October 24, 2019.
Elija D’Jon Carter, son of Brianna Owens and Quincy Carter, born October 25, 2019.
Lyla Marie Aguillard, daughter of Brittany Hebert and Teddy Aguillard, born October 25, 2019.
Rena Ann Melancon, daughter of Ashley Duplantis and Cody Melancon, born October 26, 2019.
Leighton Elyse LaBiche, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon LaBiche, born October 28, 2019. Mrs. LaBiche is the former Erin Hebert.
Azelia Rose Gary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Gary, born October 28, 2019. Mrs. Gary is the former Samantha Lewis.
Madison Rae David, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brennan David, born October 28, 2019. Mrs. David is the former Kimberly Broussard.
Skylar Paris Doucet, daughter of Bethany Hebert and Ethan Doucet Jr., born October 28, 2019.
Noah Sanchez Charles, son of Darryan Charles, born October 29, 2019.
Kobie Jae Nelson, daughter of Aquaila Michael and Darrell Nelson, born October 31, 2019.