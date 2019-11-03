Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s
Rhett Joseph Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Moore, born October 9, 2019. Mrs. Moore is the former Lacie Geoffroy.
Mar’Kaela Monae Drexler, daughter of Destiney Drexler, born October 12, 2019.
Khouree Nicole Boutte Etienne, daughter of Demetra Etienne and Kevin Boutte, born October 15, 2019.
Iberia Medical Center
Malakye Ja’mykal Damarcus Dunn, son of Mikeal M. Maturin and Keron Ja’mykal Dunn, born October 1, 2019; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Brandon Joseph Domingue Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph Domingue, born October 3, 2019; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Domingue is the former Krystal Doré.
Essence Monae Bouton, daughter of Jennifer C. Bouton, born October 5, 2019; weight 5 pounds 3 ounces.
Albert Ryder Vallot, son of Kristy Nicole Hernandez and Francis Allen Vallot, born October 7, 2019; weight 8 pounds.
Ja’killynn Ann Darby, daughter of Nellie Rene Darby, born October 14, 2019; weight 6 pounds 3 ounces.
Ky’syn Juamall Jackson, son of Karnisha Shondell Bobb and Jeremy Juamall Jackson, born October 14, 2019; weight 4 pounds 11 ounces.
Jayvien Jamaine Barnes, son of Brittany Lynn Dore and Jeremy Jamaine Barnes, born October 17, 2019; weight 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Sai Markel Lockett, son of Sandreika M. Lockett, born October 17, 2019; weight 8 pounds 8 ounces.
Layton D’ior Jackson, daughter of Derranika L. Jackson, born October 19, 2019; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Malani Ann Mouton, daughter of Shaterra Ann Randle and Jamarcus Ja’ron Mouton, born October 21, 2019; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Luna Asteria Thibodeaux, daughter of Jamie Alyson Guidry and Drake Michael Thibodeaux, born October 24, 2019; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Luna Christina and Finnley Rey Jamieson, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Francis W. Jamieson, born October 25, 2019; Luna’s weight 6 pounds 12 ounces, Finnley’s weight 6 pounds 2 ounces. Mrs. Jamieson is the former Sarah Hines.