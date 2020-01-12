Iberia Medical Center
True L’Ray Gibson, son of Tasheba L. Gibson, born January 2, 2020; weight 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Jaxson Cole Kading, son of Jordan M. Boudreaux and Colby James Kading, born January 3, 2020; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Zaylon Jahmere Williams, son of Tenesha A. Eden and Jacob Shane Williams, born January 6, 2020; weight 5 pounds 4 ounces.
Carter Kash Romero, son of Grace Katherine Boutte and Andrew Joseph Romero, born January 8, 2020; weight 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Kamaree AnnMarie Narcisse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Makaven Ronell Narcisse, born January 9, 2020; weight 9 pounds. Mrs. Narcisse is the former Rosanna Thompson.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s
Wyatt Timothy and Liam Tracy Collins, twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Collins, born December 14, 2019. Mrs. Collins is the former Ashton Rabeaux.
Cubalyn Lane Johnson III, son of Whitli Ozenne and Cubalyn Johnson Jr., born December 16, 2019.
Kaiden Devon Freeman, son of Alexi Freeman, born December 16, 2019.
Emeri Kohl Charles, daughter of Emani Hamilton and Johnathan Charles, born December 17, 2019.
Bennett Scott Frederick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Derick Frederick, born December 18, 2019. Mrs. Frederick is the former Layla Lemke.
Kyngsonn Ja’noah Brooks, son of Keinaisha Lopez and Carlos Brooks Jr., born December 22, 2019.