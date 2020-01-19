Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s
Jurney Ivory Fusilier, daughter of Aijia Mouton and Joshua Fusilier Sr., born December 11, 2019.
Melody GraceAnn Garrison, daughter of Morryecia Garrison, born December 25, 2019.
Brianna Antoinette Anthony, daughter of Jarmaine Butler and Brandon Anthony, born December 26, 2019.
Cyless James Lasseigne, son of Michelle Viator and Tyler Lasseigne, born December 27, 2019.
Bryson Jude Hebert, son of Kiley Hebert, born December 27, 2019.
Londyn Kennedi Romero, daughter of Destiny Romero, born December 31, 2019.
Madeline Claire Moss, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Moss, born January 1, 2020. Mrs. Moss is the former Sarah Jones.
Kha’Ron Kash Lewis, son of Chloe Madison and Alonzo Lewis, born January 1, 2020.
Gianna Skye Celestine, daughter of Samantha Breaux and Cody Celestine, born January 5, 2020.
Truth Jessie Webb, son of Ha’layna Defils and Jessie Webb, born January 7, 2020.
Kobe Jude Martin, son of Keilee Martin, born January 7, 2020.