Iberia Medical Center
Mr. and Mrs. Darren Dean Horton Jr., son Atlas Pete Horton, born November 20, 2018; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces. Mrs. Horton is the former Pheankham Philavong.
Mariah Faith Raymond and Ja’Kory Jamal Davis, son Greyson Ja’Kory Davis, born November 22, 2018; weight 8 pounds 2 ounces.
Veronica Rena Alexander and Amaodra Joseph Ledet Sr., son Audi Jon’Roy Ledet, born November 22, 2018; weigh 7 pounds.
Mr. and Mrs. Jade John LeBlanc, son Collin Jude LeBlanc, born November 24, 2018; weight 8 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. LeBlanc is the former Wilche Batingal.
Stephanie Noel Griffiths, son Payton Michael Griffiths, born November 26, 2018; weight 8 pounds 14 ounces.
Itiona O. Johnson and Jasmine Ricco Dalton, son Jazz Rico Dalton, born November 26, 2018; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Angelica Lynn Bailey and Travis Bernard Harris Sr., son Tra’Velle Lamar Harris, born November 26, 2018; weight 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Shmia Emily Barnes and Daquain Kirk McGruder, daughter Amiyah Ann McGruder, born November 26, 2018; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Women’s & Children’s Hospital
Scott Wilkins and Mattie Ruis, son Link Lee Joseph; born November 2, 2018.
Troy Labbe Jr. and Emily Savoie, son Luke Anthony Labbe; born November 2, 2018.
Dontrinique Clarks, daughter De’Sani Tristian Clarks; born November 7, 2018.
Mr. and Mrs. Asa Trahan, son Noah Elijah Trahan; born November 7, 2018. Mrs. Trahan is the former Blaire Rogers.
Chae Derouen and TaRontá Nells, daughter Rasaleé Clair Nells; born November 8, 2018.
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Bonin, daughter Myah Rose Bonin; born November 9, 2018. Mrs. Bonin is the former Megan Gary.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Garrette, son Joseph John Delmar Garrette, Jr.; born November 9, 2018. Mrs. Garrette is the former Juanita Cooper.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl LaFont, son Owyn Anderson LaFont; born November 9, 2018. Mrs. LaFont is the former Stacy Rogers.
Victoria Duplantis and Brody Landry, son Sebastian Charles Landry; November 10, 2018.
Mr. and Mrs. Alex Leleux, son Joel Perry Leleux; born November 12, 2018. Mrs. Leleux is the former Melanie Melancon.
Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Lopez, son Hudson Philip Lopez; born November 12, 2018. Mrs. Lopez is the former Kourtni Chiasson.
Andie Gary and Blayde Migues, daughter Taylor Grace Migues; born November 15, 2018.
Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Hebert, daughter Mylissa Ma’Kay Hebert; born November 16, 2018. Mrs. Hebert is the former Erica Derouen.
Quincy Pradia and Shanika Olivier, son Zane Joseph Pradia; born November 16, 2018.
Shelly Olivier and DeAndre Weber, son DeAndre Dion Weber, Jr.; born November 19, 2018.
Macie Bayard and Austin Perry, son Julian Reid Perry; born November 19, 2018.