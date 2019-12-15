Iberia Medical Center
Quinlyan Treon Tillman Jr., son of Deasha Lashay Silas and Quinlyan Treon Tillman, born November 25, 2019; weight 8 pounds 4 ounces.
Layne Thomas Comeaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Jude Comeaux, born November 26, 2019; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces. Mrs. Comeaux is the former Nikita Morvant.
Harmani’ Precious James, daughter of Jere’onna Marie James, born November 27, 2019; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Lukas Gian Aviles, son of Alyssa Marie John and Lues Augusto Aviles, born November 30, 2019; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Rome Haze Bouton, son of Kaurie Marie Raphael and Ian Paul Bouton, born December 4, 2019; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Olivia Grace Wallace, daughter of Megan Elizabeth Boutte and Chad Edward Wallace, born December 5, 2019; weight 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Kyrah Ann Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Joseph Jones, born December 6, 2019; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Jones is the former Marissa Babino.
Sylah Raé Doucet, daughter of Jalishia Marie Thomas and Javaughn Antonio Doucet, born December 7, 2019; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Oaklynn Marie Leatherwood, daughter of Camila Ruiz and Clausen B. Leatherwood III, born December 9, 2019; weight 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Kingston Anthony Jamal Jones, son of Kierra L. Polidore and Tyrin Jamal Jones, born December 9, 2019; weight 5 pounds.
Alayna Claire Pichoff, daughter of Stefanee E. Soirez and Justin Michael Pichoff, born December 11, 2019; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Zoe Noelle Fruge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth James Fruge, born December 11, 2019; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Fruge is the former Leah Segura.
Ky’lon De’vante Dauntain, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kimmy Ray Dauntain Sr., born December 12, 2019; weight 7 pounds 7 ounes. Mrs. Dauntain is the former Latasha Clay.
Grace Rachelle Defils, daughter of Barbara Harchelle Defils, born December 12, 2019; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.