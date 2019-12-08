Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital
Avery Claire Richard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Richard of New Iberia, born October 31, 2019. Mrs. Richard is the former Rebecca Durand.
Wyatt James Adams, son of Breanna Porche and Trevor Adams of Franklin. Born November 2, 2019.
Adam Keith Jackson Jr., son of Kayla Lopez and Adam Jackson of New Iberia. Born November 3, 2019.
Bailey Elise Verret, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Verret Jr. of Jeanerette. Born November 1, 2019. Mrs. Verret is the former Allyson Moresi.
Tiana Nayara Batiste, daughter of Sesily Slaughter and Terrance Batiste Sr. of Carencro. Born November 3, 2019.
Ah’myree Elise Davis, daughter of Aaliyah Jimmerson and Dexster Davis of New Iberia. Born November 3, 2019.
Rory Kate Napier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Napier of Jeanerette. Born November 4, 2019. Mrs. Napier is the former Anne-Marie Jumonville.
Adira Lynn Olander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Olander of New Iberia. Born November 5, 2019. Mrs. Olander is the former Felicia Bourque.
Blakely Noel Chiasson, daughter of Emily Kibodeaux and Tre Chiasson of New Iberia. Born November 5, 2019.
Emery Jade Dominique, daughter of Michelle George and David Dominique Sr. of New Iberia. Born November 11, 2019.
Karter Paul Bergeron, son of Keighlie Reaux and Zackary Bergeron of Youngsville. Born November 11, 2019.
London Joseph Rodrigue, son of Lindsay Morton and Logan Rodrigue of New Iberia. Born November 19, 2019.
Emma Clair Jefferson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Jefferson of New Iberia. Born November 19, 2019. Mrs. Jefferson is the former Allyson Fontenot.
Harper Layne Rulf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Rulf of Morgan City. Born November 19, 2019. Mr.s Rulf is the former Robin Marcel.
Cruz Patrick Lasseigne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jarett Lasseigne of Youngsville. Born November 20, 2019. Mrs. Lasseigne is the former Claire Broussard.
Kameron Ra’Shad Doucette, son of Kim Doucette of New Iberia. Born November 20, 2019.
Wesley Paul Vice, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Vice of Broussard. Born November 21, 2019. Mrs. Vice is the former Jennifer Armentor.
Samuel Raphael Reece-Suire, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Suire of Delcambre. Born November 22, 2019. Mrs. Suire is the former Maria Reece.
Aiden Dunsel Kelly, son of Jontae Kelly of New Iberia. Born November 23, 2019.
Prince Norbert Etienne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Etienne of New Iberia. Born November 23, 2019. Mrs. Etienne is the former Tabitha Curtis.