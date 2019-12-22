Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s
Aryanna Ali Phachansitthi, daughter of Sanny Souphannavong and Tharisone Phachansitthi, born November 10, 2019.
Eli James Williams, son of Tatiyana Garrett and James Williams, born November 27, 2019.
Alyssa Phoebe Nguyen, daughter of Yen Nguyen and Quang Nguyen, born November 30, 2019.
Deterick Tyrone Nelson II, son of Deatrice Stewart and Deterick Nelson, born December 2, 2019.
Kinsley Kayte Duck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Evan Duck, born December 3, 2019. Mrs. Duck is the former Kirstlyn Bourque.
Cutler Raymond Menard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Menard, born December 4, 2019. Mrs. Menard is the former Jamie Meyers.
Ayden Blaine and Brayden Keith Lee, twins of Amber Olivier and Brandon Lee, born December 6, 2019.
Holden Michael LeBlanc, son of Heidi Pattillo and Michael LeBlanc, born December 7, 2019.
Chance Jude Stelly Jr., son of Ashley Broussard and Chance Stelly, born December 8, 2019.
Carter James Boutte, son of Malyse Brignac and Ronald Boutte II, born December 9, 2019.
Monroe Elizabeth Haynes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Haynes, born December 10, 2019. Mrs. Haynes is the former Meryl Boudreaux.
Roy Stonewall and Piper Gail Doyle, twins of Brooke Richard and Travis Doyle, born December 11, 2019.
Iberia Medical Center
Amelie Elise McClendon, daughter of Cassie Lynn Judice and Kenner Ray McClendon, born December 16, 2019; weight 5 pounds 12 ounces.
Harper Kate Morvant, daughter of Hannah Elizabeth David and Jordan Allen Morvant, born December 16, 2019; weight 8 pounds 4 ounces.
Chevy Noel Dugas, daughter of Brittany Noel Sedlock and Stephen Earl Dugas, born December 16, 2019; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.