Iberia Medical Center
R’lyn Monet Alexis, daughter of Kaylon Kristina Francis and Rontrivia Marte’l Alexis, born July 28, 2019; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Rhylon Raymon Alexander, son of Agaria Lashawn Haynes and Leroy R. Alexander Jr., born July 30, 2019; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Jane Marie Brignac, daughter of Mandi Marie Colletti and Bryan Jules Brignac, born July 31, 2019; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Elizah Paul Crawford, son of Donyelle R. Crawford and Caleb C. Crawford Sr., born August 4, 2019; weight 5 pounds 8 ounces.
Astraya Grace Landry, daughter of Korie Nicole Boudreaux and Ross Michael Landry, born August 6, 2019; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Bryker James Lombas, son of Madison Paige Lombas, born August 7, 2019; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Moana Grace Courville, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frem Allen Courville, born August 8, 2019; weight 7 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Courville is the former Tonia Borel.
Jakhyri Ali Rankin, son of Roneisa C. Williams and Jacolby Shane Rankin, born August 8, 2019; weight 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Nilez Kairi Breaux, son of Elizabeth M. Vice and Mark Antonio Breaux Sr., born August 9, 2019; weight 8 pounds 14 ounces.
Diamond Marie Coleman, daughter of Michaelyn R. George and Devonte Jovon Coleman, born August 9, 2019; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Xavier Nasir Hamilton, son of Jamesetta E. Hamilton, born August 12, 2019; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.
Arianna Rose Dauphiney, daughter of Shemekia L. Dauphiney, born August 13, 2109; weight 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s
Kyndall Rae Tauriac, daughter of Lasonja Fontenette and Kevin Tauriac Jr., born July 17, 2019.
Ary-ana’ Marlo Marie Landry Charlot, daugther of Tina Robertson and Charles Charot Jr., born July 27, 2019.
Londyn Royale Willis, daughter of Lorraine Willis, born July 30, 2019.
Elijah Keith Fontenette, son of Taylor Tauzin and Kaden Fontenette, born August 1, 2019.
Wyatt Francis Barras, son of Mr. and Mrs. Casey Barras, born August 3, 2019. Mrs. Barras is the former Angela Eberhart.
Glendrick Murphy Robertson Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Glendrick Robertson, born August 6, 2019. Mrs. Robertson is the former Taylor Lyons.
Juliana Claire Boudreaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chase Boudreaux, born August 6, 2019. Mrs. Boudreaux is the former Hanna Lemaire.