BIRTHS OCTOBER 3, 2021

Iberia Medical Center
Kien Chad Ly, son of Quencess C. Arjona and Dil Ly, born Sept. 12, 2021; weight 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Siebe Eva Leatherwood, daughter of Camila Ruiz and Clausen Leatherwood III, born Sept. 23, 2021; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.
A'Myah Amour Daniels, daughter of Da'Shalae S. Johnson and Shaquille Oneil Daniels, born Sept. 24, 2021; weight 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Eris Isla Bridges, daughter of Brianna Nicole LeBlanc and Eric James Bridges, born Sept. 27, 2021; weight 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Juliana Marie Fusilier, daughter of Jamona Marie Fusilier, born Sept. 27, 2021; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Marnell Fletcher Guillory, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Matthew Guillory, born Sept. 28, 2021; weight 6 pounds 1 ounce. Mrs. Guillory is the former Kyia Rodrigue.
Ellia Michelle Broussard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clint James Broussard, born Sept. 28, 2021; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Broussard is the former Molly Romero.
Izhein Jo'Meir Henry, son of My'Aunna C. Henry, born Sept. 29, 2021; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Coy Lawrence Butler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cody James Butler Sr., born Sept. 29, 2021; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces. Mrs. Butler is the former Natasha Brooks.
Har'Lem An'Tonio De'Trell White, son of Ti'Ara K. White, born Sept. 29, 2021; weight 6 pounds.
Jameison Joseph Cormier, son of Sherry Marie Escagne and Clayton Paul Cormier, born Sept. 30, 2021; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.