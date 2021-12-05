Purchase Access

Iberia Medical Center

D’Haven Raynard Bonhomme Jr., son of La’Kayvien D. Lewis and D’Haven Bonhomme Jr., born Nov. 23, 2021; weight 6 pounds 10 ounces.

Lyla Elizabeth Rose Meche, daughter of Lauren Elizabeth Alleman and Ryan Patrick Meche, born Nov. 25, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.

Easton Zayn Anou Sinthaphone, son of Phone B. Saengsomphou and Thilasone T. Sinthaphone, born Nov. 29, 2021; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.

