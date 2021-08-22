Iberia Medical Center

Ire’Anna Inez Linzer, daughter of Dariana Renay Linzer, born August 9, 2021; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.

Amauri Grace Broussard, daughter of Roy D. Broussard Sr. and Aja Nicole Wilson, born August 16, 2021; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.

Paetyn Cole Thibodeaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcellus Re Thibodeaux, born August 16, 2021; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Thibodeaux is the former Ashley Jefferson.

