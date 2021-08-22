BIRTHS AUGUST 22, 2021 Aug 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Iberia Medical CenterIre’Anna Inez Linzer, daughter of Dariana Renay Linzer, born August 9, 2021; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.Amauri Grace Broussard, daughter of Roy D. Broussard Sr. and Aja Nicole Wilson, born August 16, 2021; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.Paetyn Cole Thibodeaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marcellus Re Thibodeaux, born August 16, 2021; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Thibodeaux is the former Ashley Jefferson. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paetyn Cole Thibodeaux Medical Center Daughter Aja Nicole Wilson Dariana Renay Linzer Roy D. Broussard Sr. Iberia Load comments Most Popular Family identifies victim in New Iberia shooting on Anderson Street Cheryl LeBlanc Fred Russell Lewis appointed to Housing Authority commission Gov. Edwards: COVID cases in schools spreading quickly Romero wants to leave a legacy at Westgate Corey Perro St. Martinville Police investigating another Pecan Street shooting Man sentenced 40 years hard labor for roommate slaying Mask requirement tensions erupt