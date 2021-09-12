Iberia Medical Center

Cameron Michael Delcambre Jr, son of Cameron M. Delcambre Jr and Sherika Lace Correia, born August 18, 2021; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces.

Zoey Louise Jones, daughter of Quintin Jacoby Jones and Victoria Lynn Paschal, born September 2, 2021; weight 7 pounds.

Danyla Marie Gobert, daughter of Dedrick Janae’ Gobert and Natorey Nachelle Moton, born September 2, 2021; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Ra’Niya Drei’Elle Allen, daughter of Radsheed D. Allen Sr. and Niesha Clarkston Gage, born September 3, 2021; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Brantley James Beal, son of Wesley Beal and Kamie Lynn Tatum, born September 3, 2021; weight 10 pounds.

Riggs James Mire, son of Abel Anthony Mire Sr and Robyn Ann Romero, born September 4, 2021; weight 8 pounds 7 ounces.

Denver Donovan Briscoe, son of Donovan Briscoe and Virginia Ophelia Sam, born September 8, 2021; weight 6 pounds.

Katara Lee Ricketts, daughter of Justice Davon Ricketts and Kennedi Lee Moresi, born September 8, 2021; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce.

