Iberia Medical Center
Jha'Lanni Jashea Lockett, daughter of Jaleesa Ty'Kisha Sparrow and Jon'traveyen J. Lockett, born March 16, 2021; weight 5 pounds 6 ounces.
Tanner Marie Phakonekham, daughter of Sarah Ann Daigle and Bobby J. Phakonekham, born March 18, 2021; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Jaslynn DaShawn Williams, daughter of Latreasha R. Williams, born March 23, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Paisley Alise Viltz, daughter of Melissa Nicole Derouen and Jason Anthony Viltz, born March 24, 2021; weight 8 pounds 8 ounces.
Drake Allen Melancon, son of Amanda Kay Vilcan and Caman Allen Melancon, born March 24, 2021; weight 8 pounds 6 ounces.