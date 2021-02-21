Iberia Medical Center
Sterling James Stickells, son of Alissa Marie Lachney and Travis James Stickells Jr., born Feb. 9, 2021; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Brannan Todd Viator, son of Rigina Rochell Meche and Philip Anthony Viator, born Feb. 10, 2021; weight 5 pounds 6 ounces.
King Demarko Bernard, son of Amanda Lynn Romero and Bryson Torio Bernard Sr., born Feb. 11, 2021; weight 9 pounds.
Caroline Rose Doumit, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Doumit, born Feb. 11, 2021; weight 8 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Doumit is the former Lauren Bacon.
Julia Janae Fusilier, daughter of Jessica F. Broussard and Justin J. Fusilier Sr., born Feb. 17, 2021; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Jakari Johnson Welcome, son of Jamason M. Cole and Ernest T. Welcome, born Feb. 17, 2021; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce.