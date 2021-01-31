EDITOR’S NOTE:
Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, and Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
Iberia Medical Center
Hamza Saleh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rydan Ahmed Saleh, born Jan. 24, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Saleh is the former Fatima Saleh.
Liam Allen Theriot, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Anthony Theriot, born Jan. 25, 2021; weight 7 pounds 13 ounces. Mrs. Theriot is the former Hayle Williams.
Amarihanna Airee Welch, daughter of Amya Laynae Welch, born Jan. 25, 2021; weight 5 pounds 3 ounces.
Kyrie Valen Spruill, son of Desire Nicole Travis and Marcus Allen Spruill, born Jan. 26, 2021; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces.