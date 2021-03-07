EDITOR’S NOTE:
Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, and Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women's Children’s Hospital
K'Mori King Green, son of Destiny Estelle and Ka'Shannon Green of St. Martinville, born Jan. 20, 2021.
Janessa La'Shaye Volter, daughter of Angel Olivier and Jeremy Volter of New Iberia, born Jan. 21, 2021.
Niklaus Thomas Cormier-Danielson, son of Nailey Cormier and Cody Danielson of New Iberia, born Jan. 21, 2021.
Emmett Lynn Foco, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Foco of Broussard, born Jan. 26, 2021. Mrs. Foco is the former Amy Boudreaux.
Parker Joseph Savoy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Drake Savoy of New Iberia, born Jan. 27, 2021. Mrs. Savoy is the former Alaynna Hebert.
Reba Claire Hebert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reid Hebert Jr. of New Iberia, born Jan. 29, 2021. Mrs. Hebert is the former Ashlyn Fields.
Livie Jo Eskind, daughter of Kennedi Patout and Joseph Eskind of Youngsville, born Jan. 30, 2021.
Ivy Lee Hebert Jr., son of Seliana Johnson and Ivy Hebert of St. Martinville, born Jan. 30, 2021.
Ailand Amaj Blackburn, daughter of Ashli Thomas and Antonio Blackburn Jr. of New Iberia, born Feb. 1, 2021.
Rose Mary Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Brown III of New Iberia, born Feb. 2, 2021. Mrs. Brown is the former Alexis Manning.
Violet Rose Bower, daughter of Rebecca Fremin and Wayne Bower of New Iberia, born Feb. 4, 2021.
Tia Lynn Marie Landry Charlot, daughter of Tina Robertson and Charles Charlot Jr. of New Iberia, born Feb. 8, 2021.
Love Marie Alfred, daughter of Tang'jermeka Londo and Le'ambra Alfred of Jeanerette, born Feb. 9, 2021.
Aria Lynn Comeaux, daughter of Nicki Neisser and Raymond Comeaux Jr. of New Iberia, born Feb. 11, 2021.
Kaomi Sinclair Daniels, daughter of Destiny Brown and Keevan Daniels of New Iberia, born Feb. 11, 2021.
Iberia Medical Center
Lilly Anne Londyn Ellison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Ellison II, born Feb. 19, 2021; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Ellison is the former Kristy Parker.
Mah'Kahi Aa'Sawaun Nora, son of Alaisha Lanette Nora, born Feb. 25, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Zayla Zarae Celestine, daughter of Tiffany Elaine Breaux and Rodney Dwayne Celestine, born Feb. 25, 2021; weight 4 pounds 15 ounces.
Kamyre Nicole Hayward, daughter of Tearsa Marie Celestine and Jamal Duwane Hayward, born Feb. 26, 2021; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Siegen Luke Lejeune, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chase Michael Lejeune, born Feb. 27, 2021; weight 7 pounds. Mrs. Lejeune is the former Lauren Trahan.
Isaac Dion Paul, son of Vontranequa L. Paul, born March 1, 2021; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.