Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, and Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
Iberia Medical Center
Lilly Anne Londyn Ellison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Ellison II, born Feb. 19, 2021; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Ellison is the former Kristy Parker.
Mah'Kahi Aa'Sawaun Nora, son of Alaisha Lanette Nora, born Feb. 25, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Zayla Zarae Celestine, daughter of Tiffany Elaine Breaux and Rodney Dwayne Celestine, born Feb. 25, 2021; weight 4 pounds 15 ounces.
Kamyre Nicole Hayward, daughter of Tearsa Marie Celestine and Jamal Duwane Hayward, born Feb. 26, 2021; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Siegen Luke Lejeune, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chase Michael Lejeune, born Feb. 27, 2021; weight 7 pounds. Mrs. Lejeune is the former Lauren Trahan.
Isaac Dion Paul, son of Vontranequa L. Paul, born March 1, 2021; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Seth Raymond Lambert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Ray Lambert Sr., born March 8, 2021; weight 4 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Lambert is the former Shantelle Lee.
Kayla Rose LeBlanc, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Paul LeBlanc, born March 9, 2021; weight 5 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. LeBlanc is the former Laura LeBlanc.
Jaiden Joseph Reaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Joseph Reaux, born March 10, 2021; weight 7 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Reaux is the former Alexis Reed.
Kai Bounkeut Khammany, son of Thidiem Phuc Ho and Danny Thawat Khammany, born March 11, 2021; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces.