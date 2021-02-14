EDITOR’S NOTE:
Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, and Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.
Iberia Medical Center
Tyler Daniel Dupuis Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Daniel Dupuis, born Jan. 28, 2021; weight 8 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Dupuis is the former Heather Hebert.
Kooper Jude Rebert, son of Kelly Renee Latiolais and Chad William Rebert Sr., born Jan. 29, 2021; weight 9 pounds 3 ounces.
Denver Ski Eddie, son of Destiny La'rae Boutte and Jawaun Joseph Eddie, born Jan. 31, 2021; weight 5 pounds 10 ounces.
Alton Chad Duhon Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Alton Joseph Duhon, born Feb. 1, 2021; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Duhon is the former Truly Charles.
Dontaé Demoine Celestine Jr., son of Anita Marie Marshall and Dontaé Demoine Celestine, born Feb. 4, 2021; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Lily Ann Boudreaux, daughter of Jesica Lynn Strain and Joshua Elie Boudreaux, born Feb. 4, 2021; weight 6 pounds 5 ounces.