BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS — OCTOBER 31, 2021

Iberia Medical Center
Charles Michael Hewell, son of Brandi Michele Guidry and James Holt Hewell, born Oct. 18, 2021; weight 8 pounds 9 ounces.
Leo James Breaux, son of Lauren Elizabeth Barton and Joshua James Breaux, born Oct. 18, 2021; weight 10 pounds 7 ounces.
Ja'Niya (Janae B) Edwards, daughter of Ashley Nicole Edwards, born Oct. 21, 2021; weight 5 pounds 5 ounces.

Our Lady of Lourdes Women's Children's Hospital
Kaylee Theresa-Ann Hector, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kaven Hector of St. Martinville, born Sept. 9, 2021. Mrs. Hector is the former Latigra Charles.
Anthony James Tauzin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Tauzin of Broussard, born Sept. 11, 2021. Mrs. Tauzin is the former Victoria Romero.
Owen Raymond Lege, son of Kartlyn Dotson and Roland Lege Jr. of Franklin, born Sept. 14, 2021.
Brylon Allen Roberts Jr., son of Makayla Moorehart and Brylon Roberts of New Iberia, born Sept. 22, 2021.
Kamryn Armani Batiste, daughter of Sparkles Henry and Rocky Batiste Jr. of New Iberia, born Sept. 22, 2021.
Eleanor Kathleen Smoorenburg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ethan Smoorenburg of Franklin, born Sept. 23, 2021. Mrs. Smoorenburg is the former Alison Lorenzo.
Halen Joel Gary, son of Ethan Gary and Bailey Moss of Jeanerette, born Sept. 27, 2021.
Noah Alexander Dubois, son of Alexandra Leblanc and Nicholas Dubois of Youngsville, born Sept. 27. 2021.
Cambrie Kirstina Amacker, daughter of Angel Jeanlouis and Curley Amacker of Youngsville, born Oct. 2, 2021.
Madilyn Kate Guidry, daughter of Alyssa Bergeron and Austin Guidry of New Iberia, born Oct. 13, 2021.