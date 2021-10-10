Iberia Medical Center

Brantley Paul Boudreaux, son of McKinley Renee Touchet and Buddy Paul Boudreaux, born Oct. 1, 2021; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.

Brixton Jance Greene, son of Desiree Rene Menard and Nathaniel Greene Jr., born Oct. 1, 2021; weight 7 pounds 1 ounce.

D’Asia Alaya Rue, daughter of Christiana Alija Rue, born Oct. 2, 2021; weight 5 pounds 14 ounces.

Mackenzie Renee Collins, daughter of Kimbriel Marie Collins, born Oct. 3, 2021; weight 3 pounds 2 ounces.

Emilia Reese Verret, Mr. and Mrs. Noah Patrick Verret, born Oct. 3. 2021; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Verret is the former Katie Greene.

Jackson Matthew Darby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Michael Darby, born Oct. 4, 2021; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Darby is the former Jenee Broussard.

Greyson James Turner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher J. Turner Sr., born Oct. 4, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Turner is the former Shdaydra Briggs.

Dream Dior Segura, daughter of Toni Renee Segura, born Oct. 6, 2021; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.

Jace James Navarre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kala A. Navarre, born Oct. 6, 2021; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces. Mrs. Navarre is the former Heidi Adams.

