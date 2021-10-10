BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS — OCTOBER 10, 2021 Oct 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Iberia Medical CenterBrantley Paul Boudreaux, son of McKinley Renee Touchet and Buddy Paul Boudreaux, born Oct. 1, 2021; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces.Brixton Jance Greene, son of Desiree Rene Menard and Nathaniel Greene Jr., born Oct. 1, 2021; weight 7 pounds 1 ounce.D’Asia Alaya Rue, daughter of Christiana Alija Rue, born Oct. 2, 2021; weight 5 pounds 14 ounces.Mackenzie Renee Collins, daughter of Kimbriel Marie Collins, born Oct. 3, 2021; weight 3 pounds 2 ounces.Emilia Reese Verret, Mr. and Mrs. Noah Patrick Verret, born Oct. 3. 2021; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces. Mrs. Verret is the former Katie Greene.Jackson Matthew Darby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Michael Darby, born Oct. 4, 2021; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Darby is the former Jenee Broussard.Greyson James Turner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher J. Turner Sr., born Oct. 4, 2021; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Turner is the former Shdaydra Briggs.Dream Dior Segura, daughter of Toni Renee Segura, born Oct. 6, 2021; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces.Jace James Navarre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kala A. Navarre, born Oct. 6, 2021; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces. Mrs. Navarre is the former Heidi Adams. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher J. Turner Sr. Kala A. Navarre Medical Center Renee Touchet Greyson James Turner Renee Collins Shdaydra Briggs Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 10, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Woman charged in connection with infant's death Former Jeanerette mayor arrested — again — on conspiracy, fraud charges One person wounded in shooting Friday night in Charenton area Simon isn’t keeping new Disney project ‘Under Wraps’ Bourque proves kickers are key football players Loreauville shuts out CHS; Westgate rolls past STM Loreauville High homecoming court members announced Homecoming court announced for Acadiana Christian School The Nevaeh Allen case: How a fatal blow, coverup led to the 2-year-old's death, police say Three highlights of the weekend’s gumbo Cookoff