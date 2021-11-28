Purchase Access

Iberia Medical Center

Da’Zirhia Renee Mitchell, daughter of Diamond L. Mitchell and Billy Ray Jackson, born Nov. 4, 2021; weight 6 pounds.

Gianna Michon Fee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Christopher Fee, born Nov. 8, 2021; weight 7 pounds. Mrs. Fee is the former Mary Breaux.

Andi Mae Landry, daughter of Amanda Mae Aucoin and Patrick Jordan Landry, born Nov. 12, 2021; weight 7 pounds 13 ounces.

Jhy James Viator-Savoie, son of Jazmine Lee Viator and Lance James Savoie Jr., born Nov. 13, 2021; weight 5 pounds 12 ounces.

Ja’Kiala (Alysie Monae) Singleton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Singleton, born Nov. 14, 2021; weight 6 pounds 7 ounces. Mrs. Singleton is the former Jalaesha Provost.

Kaydence Elijah Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodrick Glynn Taylor, born Nov. 15, 2021; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces. Mrs. Taylor is the former Kyoko Charles.

Kaia Rai Smith, daughter of Katherine Phatra Thach and Derrick Steven Smith, born Nov. 16, 2021; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces.

Reed Michael Borrel, son of Ciera Catherine Peltier and Channing Lance Borrel, born Nov. 19, 2021; weight 8 pounds 1 ounce.

Rylan Grant Breaux, son of Brook Marie Boudreaux and Dominique James Breaux, born Nov. 22, 2021; weight 7 pounds 10 ounces.

