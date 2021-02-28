Iberia Medical Center
Amena Ray'yell Romar, daughter of Kennoree R. Sparrow and Allen Romar Jr., born Feb. 2, 2021; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Makaio Lap Khammany, son of Jessica Claire Romero and Brandon Vee Khammany, born Feb. 20, 2021; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Nevaeh Hope Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Nelson Collins III, born Feb. 21, 2021; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Collins is the former Trudy Latiolais.
Maren Elise Gondron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Paul Gondron, born Feb. 23, 2021; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Gondron is the former Alaina St. Upery.
Our Lady of Lourdes Women's Children’s Hospital
Ryleigh Claire Hargis, daughter of Victoria Hargis of New Iberia, born Jan. 11, 2021.
Kei'Myri Montreal Lancelin, son of Ja'misha Vincent and Trevor Lancelin of Franklin, born Jan. 11, 2021.
Ray Louis Cranche III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cranche Jr. of Jeanerette, born Jan.12, 2021. Mrs. Cranche is the former Brittany Ohlin.
Trendon Tre'Vell Dixon, son of Brianna Edwards and Tre'Vell Dixon of Jeanerette, born Jan. 12, 2021.
Ayden Lee Tauriac, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenan Tauriac of Lafayette, born Jan. 13, 2021. Mrs. Tauriac is the former Andrane Briggs.
Owen Andres F. Bertrand, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnathon Bertrand of Broussard, born Jan. 16, 2021. Mrs. Bertrand is the former Kayla Bonin.
Mila Rose Viator, daughter of Hannah Borel and Bret Viator of New Iberia, born Jan. 20, 2021.
Evan Noah Cormier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Cormier Jr. of New Iberia, born Jan. 20, 2021. Mrs. Cormier is the former Andrea Phillips.
K'Mori King Green, son of Destiny Estelle and Ka'Shannon Green of St. Martinville, born Jan. 20, 2021.
Janessa La'Shaye Volter, daughter of Angel Olivier and Jeremy Volter of New Iberia, born Jan. 21, 2021.
Niklaus Thomas Cormier-Danielson, son of Nailey Cormier and Cody Danielson of New Iberia, born Jan. 21, 2021.
Emmett Lynn Foco, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Foco of Broussard, born Jan. 26, 2021. Mrs. Foco is the former Amy Boudreaux.
Parker Joseph Savoy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Drake Savoy of New Iberia, born Jan. 27, 2021. Mrs. Savoy is the former Alaynna Hebert.
Reba Claire Hebert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reid Hebert Jr. of New Iberia, born Jan. 29, 2021. Mrs. Hebert is the former Ashlyn Fields.
Livie Jo Eskind, daughter of Kennedi Patout and Joseph Eskind of Youngsville, born Jan. 30, 2021.
Ivy Lee Hebert Jr., son of Seliana Johnson and Ivy Hebert of St. Martinville, born Jan. 30, 2021.
Ailand Amaj Blackburn, daughter of Ashli Thomas and Antonio Blackburn Jr. of New Iberia, born Feb. 1, 2021.
Rose Mary Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Brown III of New Iberia, born Feb. 2, 2021. Mrs. Brown is the former Alexis Manning.
Violet Rose Bower, daughter of Rebecca Fremin and Wayne Bower of New Iberia, born Feb. 4, 2021.
Tia Lynn Marie Landry Charlot, daughter of Tina Robertson and Charles Charlot Jr. of New Iberia, born Feb. 8, 2021.
Love Marie Alfred, daughter of Tang'jermeka Londo and Le'ambra Alfred of Jeanerette, born Feb. 9, 2021.
Aria Lynn Comeaux, daughter of Nicki Neisser and Raymond Comeaux Jr. of New Iberia, born Feb. 11, 2021.
Kaomi Sinclair Daniels, daughter of Destiny Brown and Keevan Daniels of New Iberia, born Feb. 11, 2021.