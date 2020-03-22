Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s
Kaysi Rai’elle Charlot, daughter of Anjhanae Allen and Carlos Charlot, born January 31, 2020.
Kameron Joseph Jacquet-Viana, son of Kuriya Celestine and Kierian Jacquet-Viana, born February 8, 2020.
Sam Reagan Blanchard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cole Blanchard, born February 14, 2020. Mrs. Blanchard is the former Lynzie Miller.
Da’taylon Amar and Da’taydin Amadrick Mitchell, twin sons of Dalastine Rochon and Tyron Mitchell, born February 18, 2020.
Prestyn Grace Trahan, daughter of Katelyn Ray and Clayton Trahan, born February 20, 2020.
Amaleigh Camille Olivier, daughter of Cassidy Olivier and Tyrell Brashear, born February 21, 2020.
Gabriella Marie Onellion, daughter of Rachel Girard and Kristopher Onellion, born February 25, 2020.
Caroline Elizabeth Guidry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Guidry, born February 26, 2020. Mrs. Guidry is the former Melanie Borel.
Yara Rose Deal, daughter of Sade Delahoussaye and Theotis Deal Jr, born February 27, 2020.
Harrison Cole Dworaczyk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Dworaczyk, born February 27, 2020. Mrs. Dworaczyk is the former Natalie Rader.
Jaslyn Grace Renee Honore, daughter of Jasmin Fusilier and Ryan Honore, born February 28, 2020.
Khamorey Kolbie Hines, son of Marceshia Johnson and Demetria Hines, Jr., born February 28, 2020.
Justin Lee Francis, son of Sharika Olivier and Rico Francis Sr., born February 29, 2020.
Piper Elizabeth Romero, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Romero, born February 29, 2020. Mrs. Romero is the former Laurn Theriot.
Noah Joseph Dronet, son of Mr. and Mrs. Duston Dronet, born March 2, 2020. Mrs. Dronet is the former Jamie Breaux.