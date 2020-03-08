Iberia Medical Center
Cassidy Ann Evans, daughter of Shelby Elizabeth Boutte and Rufus John Evans, Jr., born February 22, 2020; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.
Aubrey Elizabeth Boudreaux, daughter of McKinley Renee Touchet and Buddy Paul Boudreaux, born February 22, 2020; weight 5 pounds 7 ounces.
Arsanio Locklyn Lasseigne, son of Jennifer Chevalier and Daren T. L. Lasseigne, born February 22, 2020; weight 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Court Thomas Lee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher M. Lee, Sr., born February 25, 2020; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mrs. Lee is the former Lauren Sonnier.
Abigail Claire Pope, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Wayne Pope, Jr., born February 26, 2020; weight 8 pounds 6 ounces. Mrs. Pope is the former Randi Dauterive.
Parker Joseph Tabb, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brock Joseph Tabb, born February 27, 2020; weight 6 pounds 3 ounces. Mrs. Tabb is the former Hillarie Aucoin.