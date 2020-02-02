Lafayette General Medical Center

Emmie-Anne Grace Boudreaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trent Boudreaux, born January 17, 2020; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces. Mrs. Boudreaux is the former Christin Touchet.

 

Iberia Medical Center 

Dexter Katrell Gibson Jr., son of Tiffany Maria Hunter and Dexter Katrell Gibson, born January 5, 2020; weight 4 pounds 11 ounces.

Skyler Elizabeth Davis, daughter of Tyler Jashona Gaddison and Ronald C. Davis, born January 9, 2020; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Remeigh Lee Durbin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Lee Durbin, born January 16, 2020; weight 6 pounds. Mrs. Durbin is the former Lanie Broussard.

Haven Iman Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Devin Marcel Landry, born January 17, 2020; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Landry is the former Dalashia Hudson.

Kyng’Ston Majorr Elliot, son of Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Elliot, born January 20, 2020; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces. Mrs. Elliot is the former Evola Jackson.

Z’Youn Kyng’Kharter Decuir, son of Tashanna Nicole Decuir, born January 20, 2020; weight 9 pounds 14 ounces.

Brandon Mitchell Melchor, son of Alyssa Lizette Melchor, born January 21, 2020; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.

