Lafayette General Medical Center
Emmie-Anne Grace Boudreaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trent Boudreaux, born January 17, 2020; weight 6 pounds 6 ounces. Mrs. Boudreaux is the former Christin Touchet.
Iberia Medical Center
Dexter Katrell Gibson Jr., son of Tiffany Maria Hunter and Dexter Katrell Gibson, born January 5, 2020; weight 4 pounds 11 ounces.
Skyler Elizabeth Davis, daughter of Tyler Jashona Gaddison and Ronald C. Davis, born January 9, 2020; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Remeigh Lee Durbin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Lee Durbin, born January 16, 2020; weight 6 pounds. Mrs. Durbin is the former Lanie Broussard.
Haven Iman Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Devin Marcel Landry, born January 17, 2020; weight 6 pounds 12 ounces. Mrs. Landry is the former Dalashia Hudson.
Kyng’Ston Majorr Elliot, son of Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Elliot, born January 20, 2020; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces. Mrs. Elliot is the former Evola Jackson.
Z’Youn Kyng’Kharter Decuir, son of Tashanna Nicole Decuir, born January 20, 2020; weight 9 pounds 14 ounces.
Brandon Mitchell Melchor, son of Alyssa Lizette Melchor, born January 21, 2020; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces.