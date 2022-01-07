Volunteers are being sought to help in the Jubilee of the Word Marathon Bible reading from Jan. 19-23 in St. Martinville. The annual event sees volunteers read the Bible cover to cover without pause in the square in front of St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.
The Jubilee of the Word Marathon is scheduled to start on Jan. 19.
ST. MARTINVILLE — Fête-Dieu du Teche is planning to hold its annual reading the entire Bible this year, with the Jubilee of the Word Marathon taking place later this month.
The event takes place starting Jan. 19 and will last until Jan. 23, and the organization is looking for more than 200 lectors to read portions of the Bible in a religious event to take place in downtown St. Martinville.
The Bible marathon typically sees thousands of Christians during the four day period that it takes place each year, with one year seeing more than 3,000 visiting St. Martinville for the occasion.
The event will see volunteers reading the Bible cover to cover without pause in the square of the Diocese of Lafayette’s oldest church parish, St. Martin de Tours.
Those participating in the reading typically range from all religious denominations and localities, and include faith leaders from other religious groups in Acadiana.
Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Michael Jarrell has taken part in reading portions of Scripture in the past.
Organizers have said that a new feature will be seen at this year’s Jubilee of the Word Marathon.
The event will be the unveiling of Friar Truck, a mobile pulpit for reading the Bible “on the geaux” and itinerant preaching, and will presumably be located near the stage in downtown St. Martinville.
“We need over 200 lectors and God willing thousands of hearers of the Word,” according to a prepared statement. “Please help us glorify God in this great way!”
Fête-Dieu du Teche is a group of Catholic organizers who also annually put on a 40-mile Eucharistic procession on the Bayou Teche during the Feast of the Assumption.
The procession is undergone both for the Blessed Virgin Mary as well as a commemoration of the Acadian people, who were predominantly Catholic, who made their way to south Louisiana more than 200 years ago.
The procession of boats that accompany the Blessed Sacrament through the Bayou Teche pass through Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
The Jubilee of the Word Marathon is also undertaken by the group.
For those interested in signing up, call St. Martin de Tours at 394-6021 and ask for Tammy. Another way is to send an email to fetedieuduteche@gmail.com with “Sr. Marie-Therese” in the subject line.