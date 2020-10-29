Charles Romero has been cooking for most of his 73 years on this Earth, and he still enjoys it to this day. Now that he’s retired, Romero, a native of New Iberia, goes by another name: The Ginger Bread Man. For most people in the Teche Area, The Ginger Bread Man is known for giving back to others.
While Romero may be at the Teche Area farmers market each week, he still finds time to have fun outside of that, but at the end of the day, it still has to do with food.
What do you like to do for fun when you’re not at the farmer’s market?
Nothing much, but I like to plant around the house. I like to plant bell peppers, tomatoes, for myself.
Do you like to plant?
I do, I like to grow cucumbers and I have been doing so for a very long time. Sometimes you can hit it just right, sometimes, not so good because of the weather. I was mostly able to grow bell peppers, I picked about 25 the other day. I don’t sell them at the famer’s market.
Other than gingerbread, do you have something else you like to bake?
My wife the other day said all you want to do is make gingerbread. I laughed, so I baked her a cake to make her feel good. She was happy.
What else do you like to do to give back to others?
I used to give to St. Edward’s School just to do it. I also gave to the nuns in Philadelphia when I could and I gave to the soldiers in Iraq.
Have you always been that kind of person to give back?
Oh yes, give and you shall receive, and that’s it. It’s something I was taught growing up and it’s something I still hold with me to this day.