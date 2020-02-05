Ann Patout — Iberia Cultural Resources Association will present “Happy Birthday to Me” featuring stories, slides and laughter as 89-year-old Ann Patout shares her memories of growing up in Jeanerette and New Iberia. Don’t miss this special free event at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St.
Coffee Beer Tasting —Looking to give your love a different type of gift for Valentines Day? Why not a gift of a coffee beer tasing at a Spot for Tea? Come out and enjoy a fun day on Thursday, Feb. 13.
ICOA Dance — Iberia Council on Aging Inc. will sponsor its annual Mardi Gras Dance & Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the New Iberia City Park Cyr Gates Community Center. The cost is $6 per person.Tickets can be purchased in advance. For any additional information, call 367-1556.
Valentine’s Day Twilight boat tour with Tante Marie —Take the cruise & then head to Le Restaurant Tante Marie at 107 North Main St. Breaux Bridge, for their special 4-course menu & live music. Enjoy a night of romance at 1209 Road on Feb. 14.
Youth Art — City of New Iberia Parks & Recreation annual “Great Portraits or Scenes in African American History: A Youth Art Festival” 2020 is asking for participants with information available at all branch libraries and area schools. Due date for artwork is Feb. 14 and judging is Feb. 15. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Feb 21. at the St. Peters Branch library. For information contact Krysta A. Boyance at 369-2337.
Rotary Ball — The annual formal Rotary Club Mardi Gras Ball, always two Saturdays before Mardi Gras, will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy, St. Martinville. General public tickets are $25 per person or $250 per table and go on sale Feb. 10 through 14 at Ross Bernard State Farm Insurance Agency in St. Martinville. Rehearsal is the 14th and is open to the public, children allowed, $5 per person or a canned good to be donated to St. Theresa’s Food Pantry. Call 523-2472 Michelle Broussard. Enjoy a night of fun and dancing at the Rotary Ball
Centers Health Care “Team of Perfectionists” TOP — Calling all licensed CNA’s/Certified Nurse Assistants in Louisiana! They are excited to announce thier return to New Iberia/Lafayette. Come out and enjoy fun at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Tuesday, Feb. 18
Cornucopia Ball — The Creole Farmers Market Childrens and Teens Mardi Gras Gala, annually the Saturday before Mardi Gras, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy, St. Martinville. Any age can attend and the costume theme is the World of Animation. Dress rehearsal is set for Feb. 21 and tickets are $10 and the Saturday Ball is $15 tickets at the door. Call Brenda Courville 789-3592 for information and advance tickets for the upcoming Cornucopia Ball.
Newcomers Club 60th Mardi Gras Celebration — The Newcomers Club celebrates 60 years of Mardi Gras with music, food and children’s activities Feb. 23. Details unknown at this time.
‘A Night for Lovers’ — Feb. 14 Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts “A Night for Lovers” featuring the band Summerhouse Feb. 19 City of Franklin’s February Bicentennial Presentation “Ada and the Doc” The love affair that left 1 victim dead and 2 sentenced to hang from the St. Mary Parish Courthouse square including the first white woman in Louisiana to be executed. March 12-15 Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts presents “Driving Miss Daisy” starring Diane Wiltz, Courtney “Schola” Long and Ed “Tiger” Verdin.
CFMA Meeting — Les Cadiens du Teche Chapter of the Cajun French Music Association holds its regular general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at La Louisianae Banquet Hall, 5509 La. 14. The local board meeting is held at 6 p.m. For information on the upcoming meeting, call Larry Landry at 258-1876 for more information on the upcoming CFMA meeting.