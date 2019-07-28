For the novice film festival-goer, the anticipation by filmmakers of the showing of their film — premiere or otherwise — is an exciting time. The unveiling is much like a debut concert by a singer or a gallery opening for an artist. Some of the filmmakers from this year’s lineup are returning hoping for a second, or first Live Oak Award, designed by founder Mark Boyancé. His committee, which includes partnership with Iberia Performing Arts League and Teche Classic Movies, have added to the celebration with three days of film screenings.
The opening night reception is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 and will feature the short documentary “PAVY,” based on the 1999 book by Dr. Donald A. Pavy, “Accident and Deception: The Huey Long Shooting.” Although Pavy planned on speaking at the premiere, his family will be instead following a memorial service earlier that day at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Q&A following the screening will include executive producer Vicky Branton and director Carrie Simon, along with family members and publisher Tom Angers who will have copies of the book for sale for those who have not previously read the investigative narrative by Pavy.
Simon, the director for PAVY and her brother Mark Davis were the creative force behind the short documentary, an expansion from last year’s entry, “Freedom” which won for Best Experimental and Crowd Favorite at the 2018 IFF.
Friday night’s special showing will feature the Greater New Iberia Chamber of Commerce Championship Gumbo Cookoff shot several years ago as part of a 43-minute documentary called “Gumbo.” Two of the featured Iberia Parish teams will attend providing dinner after the showing. Beau Beauilleau and the Tabasco team headed by Nelson Boutte will recreate their award winning gumbos. Alyssa Rachelle is a director, producer and writer with years of experience in the entertainment industry. Her film career started with the production of the short films The Party and Randi’s Birthday, where she held the role of producer. Shortly after, she wrote, produced and directed her first short film A Girl’s Guide to Soul Search. Gumbo, completed in 2018 is her first documentary.
Rachelle has worked on widely popular television shows such as “Style Star” on the Style Network, “Judge Alex,” “Cristina’s Court” and “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court,” and has produced corporate videos for clients including Harris County, Texas, the City of Houston and a host of nonprofits and small businesses. Additionally, she has contributed her writing skills to MadameNoire.com, Atlanta Blackstar and Black and Married with Kids and AJC.com, focusing on relationships, parenting and business.
The full slate of 25 short films entered for this year’s Iberia Film Festival will be shown on Saturday. Film buffs are those that purchase an all-day pass for $10 and camp out at The Essanee Theater so they can see all of the films vying for awards later that evening. For those unable to spend the day, there are three separate blocks of films. There are no repeats throughout the day and a list of films and blocks are provided so fans can choose which of the $5 blocks to attend. The awards will be presented after all the showings, ending at 9 p.m.
“Our judges this year are from San Francisco, Chicago, North Dakota, New Orleans, Houston and Lafayette,” said Boyance. “All have ties in the film industry. All day tickets on Saturday will get a wrist band so they can come and go as please. But, there will be a break between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. so, attendees can grab a bite to eat downtown.”
Tickets for “PAVY” and “Gumbo” are $10 per night, with refreshments including adult beverages. Thursday and Friday showings are at The Sliman with the festival films on Saturday at IPAL’s Essanee Theater. All proceeds benefit IPAL’s building fund. Tickets are available in advance at Bayou Teche Museum or The Daily Iberian and online at IberiaFilmFestival.com.