High school students from Acadiana including St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia Parishes, are invited to participate in the 3rd District annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The Raymond Stafford Post No. 513 of The American Legion Commander Gerald Theriot said the district competition will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at the American Legion Post 513 at 1250 Narrow St. in Thibodaux. Contestants and their immediate family and coach or instructor will be served a complimentary meal.
Local American Legion Post 4 commander John Aldridge encourages students with interest in American history, especially as it pertains to the U.S. Constitution, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the government, should prepare an original oration of 8 to 10 minutes in length. A second impromptu speech that focuses on the Amendments to the Constitution will be 3 to 5 minutes. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.legion.org/oratorical.
District winners will compete in the state competition against seven others on Feb. 29 at Northwestern University in Natchitoches. National competition is April 17-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Elimination rounds begin at $1,500 scholarships but at the national level, college scholarships of $18,000, $16,000 and $14,000 will be awarded. The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest. Lee Shaffer is chairman can be reached at (985) 804-2265 or Lshaffers@aol.com.