A New Chapter PUSH looking to expand in area

In terms of ministries that go where they are needed, few organizations do as much as A New Chapter PUSH in the Teche Area.
Founded by several local pastors, the organization has served those affected by gun violence, personal tragedies and much more in the local area.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson, a member of A New Chapter PUSH, said the work done this year was affected by the continuance of COVID-19 but strides were still able to be made as the organization hopes to expand and grow in the area.
A New Chapter PUSH hopes to continue spreading a message of unity in the community, and also plans to do work to ensure fair redistricting in the early part of 2022.
What would you consider some of the accomplishments of A New Chapter PUSH this year?
We would consider this year 2021 to be below average due to all the Covid outbreaks, but still we were able to stay the course. Our biggest accomplishment was first, the growth of the organization. The organization grew by 20 percent, and we picked up on two great partners: Black Voters Matter and the American Civil Liberties Union.
These two great organizations and what they stand for has given us a lot more reach. Not only that, all the peace we were able to assist throughout Region 4 was awesome. We were also able to fulfill a part of the organization’s mandate by now working with the Iberia Parish Jail and Warden Westcott.
What kind of work do you foresee for the new year?
We will continue with our outreach by working with the formerly incarcerated, the homeless and those that just need assistance. We will also be working side by side with BVM and ACLU with redistricting.
Where is Iberia Parish most in need of spiritual/pastoral work, and how can people in the area help?
What we need the most in Iberia Parish and Region 4 is more unity. The word of God gives us all the instructions we need. In 2 Chronicles 7:14, the Bible tells us exactly what we need to do to bring about healing in our land.
First, we as God’s People need to stop making things about us and make it about God. He tells us to humble ourselves.
Second, we are told to pray. In other words, seek consolation with God. Before we do anything we must go to God in prayer. Third, we are told to seek God’s face. His presence is where our answers are.
Fourth, turn away from our wicked ways, which means we must repent and ask God for forgiveness.