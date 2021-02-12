A day of prayer and fasting

As with many other things, Ash Wednesday will be a little different this year.
For Louisianans, at least those in the southern half of the state, the traditional bacchanal of Mardi Gras has been largely cancelled, with most communities opting to not become super-spreader events like the 2020 celebration in New Orleans. So far, just about every parade from Mobile, Alabama, to Lake Charles has cancelled its run for this year.
Aside from the relative sobriety that the loss of those events will bring to the Ash Wednesday services, the manner of marking Ash Wednesday also will be different, at least for those in the United States.
In English-speaking countries predominantly, the ashes of repentance given on Ash Wednesday are generally placed on the forehead in the shape of a cross, usually with either holy water or olive oil mixed in to help them stick to the parishioners’ skin. Instead, the Vatican guidance for 2021 states that ashes will be sprinkled on the worshippers’ heads.
The procedure for the traditional blessing that is given when the ashes are applied will be done differently. Although the blessing itself — usually either “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” depending on the particular flavor of your faith — will be given en masse, prior to the placement of the ashes. The priest, wearing a facemask, will remain silent while sprinkling the ashes.
The ashes will also be blessed and mixed as per tradition prior to application.
The Methodist Church, always a bit more progressive than their Roman Catholic forebears, have several options that have been suggested.
One is to do the Ash Wednesday remembrance virtually, over the internet. Another is to prepare little squares of burlap with the cross of ash drawn on each, to be distributed either outdoors or in a drive-through process. According to the Methodist Discipleship Ministries website, this would also allow the ashes to last longer and, as they fade over time, leave the burlap square as “a symbol of renewal and forgiveness.”
Another option is to have prepared baggies of ashes for self-application.
As for the ash, there is no change to how they are prepared.. As per tradition, they should be made from the burning of the previous year’s palm branches from the Palm Sunday service of 2020.