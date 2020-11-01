2020 Westgate High School Homecoming Court

The Westgate High school Homecoming Court for 2020 features, clockwise from left, Elizabeth Mya Sinthaphone, Chynna Weber, Lakyn Derouen, Msiyiah Olivier, Ta’Nijah Green, Aaliyah Segura, Alyssa Amphonephong, J’Aijha Marshall, Taylor Derouen, Paige Oliver, Caliyah Lloyd, Aleici Olivier, Dashantae Decuir, Mackenzie Maturin, Shalyse Davis and Sophia Babineaux.
Most Popular
-
New Iberia man arrested on two counts of murder
-
Seven more arrests in St. Martin Parish Jail drug operation
-
4 arrested in Bossier City money laundering scheme
-
Shannon Marie Broussard
-
NISH falls to Acadiana; Loreauville beats Delcambre
-
Leola Stokes Delahoussaye
-
Arrest Reports
-
Franklin’s Boo on the Bayou centralizes trick-or-treating
-
Melvin Allen Small
-
Gerald Gene Babineaux