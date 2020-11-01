2020 Westgate High School Homecoming Court
Submitted

The Westgate High school Homecoming Court for 2020 features, clockwise from left, Elizabeth Mya Sinthaphone, Chynna Weber, Lakyn Derouen, Msiyiah Olivier, Ta’Nijah Green, Aaliyah Segura, Alyssa Amphonephong, J’Aijha Marshall, Taylor Derouen, Paige Oliver, Caliyah Lloyd, Aleici Olivier, Dashantae Decuir, Mackenzie Maturin, Shalyse Davis and Sophia Babineaux.

Tags

Load comments